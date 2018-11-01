WhatsApp will start putting ads in its Status feature

NurPhoto/Getty Images

WhatsApp has reportedly confirmed that it's putting ads in its Status feature.

A senior executive of the Facebook-owned messaging service told New Delhi media on Wednesday that ads are coming, according to India's Economic Times.

"That is going to be primary monetization mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp," Chris Daniels, WhatsApp vice president, said to reporters.

Status lets you post photos, videos and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

Daniels didn't say when ads will come to Status, and WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's not the first time we've heard about ads on WhatsApp. Facebook is eager for the messaging service, which it acquired for $19 billion in 2014, to start making money. WhatsApp said in August that businesses will be able to do things like provide real-time customer service and send information like boarding passes or shipping confirmations.

The relationship between Facebook and WhatsApp has been a tense one.

WhatsApp's co-founders, Brian Acton and Jan Koum, left the company in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Acton urged his Twitter followers to delete Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Koum reportedly clashed with the social network over its use of personal data.

They're not alone among top executives departing Facebook after the social networking giant acquired their companies. Others who've headed for the exit in recent months include Brendan Iribe, CEO of VR specialist Oculus, and Kevin Systrom, CEO of Instagram.

