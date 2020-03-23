WhatsApp testing new fact-checking feature for messages, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new fact-checking feature for messages. In the beta version of the Android app, users have been able to select an option to check the web for more context after receiving a message, according to a report from TechCrunch on Saturday. Previously users could only fact-check images sent on the app.

WhatsApp is an instant messaging and calling service owned by Facebook.

"We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future," a WhatsApp spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

CNET has reached out to WhatsApp, and we'll update when we hear back. Features in testing are not always a guarantee that they'll be launched to the public.