WhatsApp reportedly criticizes Apple privacy labels as anti-competitive

WhatsApp apparently protested Apple's requirement that companies submitting apps to the App Store highlight any user data they collect for its privacy labels. The Facebook-owned messaging service said the requirement is anti-competitive because you don't see any labels for Apple's iMessage service, since it's preinstalled on iPhones, Axios reported Wednesday.

Apple's labels were introduced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, to let you know how much data apps request before they download them. The feature will show you those labels in two categories, on "Data Linked To You" and "Data Used to Track You."

WhatsApp argued that labels should be consistent across first and third party apps, in addition to reflecting the measures apps take to protect your data, according to Axios.

