WhatsApp now says it won't ax you on May 15 for ignoring privacy update

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp's new privacy policy kicks in on May 15, but the Facebook-owned messaging app is giving people a bit more time to review and accept the update. However, that won't last forever. After a "period of several weeks," reminders about the new policy will become "persistent," WhatsApp said in a blog post, adding that you'll eventually face "limited functionality" until you accept the update.

"For those that have not yet had a chance to do so, their accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15," said a WhatsApp spokesperson in an emailed statement on Friday. "We'll continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp in the weeks to come."

The spokesperson also said a majority of people who have received notices about the app's privacy policy changes have accepted the new terms of service.

More to come.