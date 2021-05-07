Pfizer seeks full approval of vaccine Jupiter's Legacy review Mars mushrooms debunked Mayweather vs. Paul memes Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates

WhatsApp now says it won't ax you on May 15 for ignoring privacy update

Your account won't be deleted, but it could eventually lose some functionality.

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp's new privacy policy kicks in on May 15, but the Facebook-owned messaging app is giving people a bit more time to review and accept the update. However, that won't last forever.  After a "period of several weeks," reminders about the new policy will become "persistent," WhatsApp said in a blog post, adding that you'll eventually face "limited functionality" until you accept the update. 

"For those that have not yet had a chance to do so, their accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15," said a WhatsApp spokesperson in an emailed statement on Friday. "We'll continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp in the weeks to come."

The spokesperson also said a majority of people who have received notices about the app's privacy policy changes have accepted the new terms of service. 

