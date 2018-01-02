Stephen Shankland/CNET

Messaging platform WhatsApp has ended support for older phone operating systems including Windows Phone 8, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10.

"These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future," the company said in a support note. "If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp."

The move is a testament to BlackBerry and Microsoft's inability to make much of an impact in today's smartphone market. China-based TCL took over the BlackBerry brand in 2016, and Microsoft has largely stepped out of the market.

WhatsApp says it's not possible to transfer chat history between platforms, but you can attach your chat history to an email.

The company informed users of the decision to stop supporting certain systems back in February 2016.