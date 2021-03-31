WhatsApp money transfer feature clears regulatory hurdle

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp launched its digital payments feature for users in Brazil last June, but it was quickly removed amid concerns from the country's central bank. The Facebook-owned messaging app received approval for in-app money transfers from the bank Tuesday and will be up and running soon according to a report from Reuters.

WhatsApp users in the country will be able to send each money transfers using Visa or Mastercard as processors. The feature will be limited to peer-to-peer payments only and will not be able to make purchases at a business.

"[We] are making the final preparations to have payments on WhatsApp available in Brazil as soon as possible," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement to Forbes.

The initial concerns from Brazil's central bank centered on WhatsApp not being recognized as a financial services company and that its usage could bring up anti-competitive and data privacy issues.

WhatsApp rolled out digital payments in India in November. The company didn't immediately respond to a request on when other countries will see the feature.