WhatsApp's messaging partially blocked in China

WhatsApp

According to the New York Times, Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app has been blocked by China's internet filters. Videos and photos have been affected the most, but some text messages will be blocked as well.

This isn't the first blockage WhatsApp has faced. It probably won't be the last either -- especially not in China, which is expanding its filtering and has cracked down on VPN services. It's probably happening because an increasing number of people are turning to the service for news.

WhatsApp declined to comment.