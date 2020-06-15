WhatsApp kicks off digital payments in Brazil

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp is bringing digital payments to its users in Brazil, according to a blog post on Monday. The app's payments are enabled through Facebook Pay, an online payment service the social media giant announced late last year.

The expansion of Facebook Pay on WhatsApp aims to let people safely and easily send money through the app, according to WhatsApp. The messaging app will require a special six digit PIN or fingerprint scan to prevent unauthorized transactions.

Sending money or making a purchase using WhatsApp's digital payments will be free for consumers, but businesses will pay a processing fee to receive customer payments, the company said.

To use digital payments, Brazil users can link their credit or debit card. WhatsApp will be initially partnering with local Brazilian banks including Banco do Brasil, Nubank, Sicredi and Cielo.

Payments on WhatsApp are only available in Brazil so far, but the app said it looks forward to bringing digital payments to more countries in the future. WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request asking when the feature would come to the US.

Facebook Pay is already available on Facebook and Messenger in the US.