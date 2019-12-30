CNET también está disponible en español.

WhatsApp ending support for Windows phones and other older devices

Older versions of Android, iOS and Windows phones won't support WhatsApp anymore.

WhatsApp is decluttering ahead of 2020. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

The popular cross-platform messaging app WhatsApp is discontinuing support for older Android, iOS and Windows phones. After Dec. 31, WhatsApp will no longer be usable on Windows phones, according to a support FAQ.  Android versions 2.3.7 and older and iOS 8 and older will be supported until Feb. 1, 2020. 

To continue using WhatsApp, the FAQ suggests updating to an Android running OS 4.0.3 or higher, iOS 9 or higher, or select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 or higher, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. 

In addition, the FAQ said that there's no option to transfer chat history between platforms, but you will be able to export chat histories as email attachments. 

