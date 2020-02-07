WhatsApp dark mode could be on its way to iPhone

Angela Lang/CNET

It seems iPhone owners be able to add some noir to WhatsApp soon. The Facebook-owned messaging app's TestFlight beta program includes the setting in some recent testing notes, MacRumors reported.

A beta of the update for WhatsApp's Android version was spotted last month, and likely hints at the features iOS users can expect. It adds a fresh theme option to the apps settings that'll let you manually swap between display modes or let your phone decide.

Dark mode gives your phone's display a moody hue, but Google noted in 2018 that apps with the setting can reduce battery consumption on devices with OLED displays.

