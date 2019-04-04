WhatsApp Business launches for iOS

Carsten Rehder via Getty Images

WhatsApp Business is now available in Apple's App Store. The Facebook's-owned messaging app on Thursday said it's rolling out the WhatsApp Business app for iOS users. The app is designed to help small businesses communicate with customers.

The business version of WhatsApp rolled out to Android devices in January last year. The app has a suite of features that makes it easier for small businesses to communicate with customers, including the ability to get verified business profiles, set up frequently asked questions, a quick reply feature and desktop support.

WhatsApp Business is available Thursday in the US, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico and the UK. The app will roll out worldwide over the next few weeks.

