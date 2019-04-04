WhatsApp Business launches for iOS, promising help for small businesses

Carsten Rehder/Getty Images

WhatsApp Business is now available in Apple's App Store. The Facebook-owned messaging app is expanding with the WhatsApp Business app for iOS users, according to a Thursday blog post.

The business version of WhatsApp rolled out to Android devices in January 2018. The app has a suite of features designed to make it easier for small businesses to communicate with customers, including a quick reply feature, desktop support, and the ability to get verified business profiles and set up frequently asked questions.

WhatsApp Business is available Thursday in the US, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico and the UK. The app will roll out worldwide over the next few weeks.

