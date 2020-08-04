WhatsApp adds search feature to fact-check messages

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp on Monday added a new feature to make fact-checking a message a little easier. The Facebook-owned app added a magnifying glass button to the chat that allows you to search the web for answers on questionable forwarded information.

By tapping the magnifying glass button, the forwarded message is uploaded to your browser, where you can see if the information in it is accurate. The search feature doesn't reveal the content of the message to WhatsApp, the company said.

The feature is rolling out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US on Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp has taken other steps to stop the spread of misinformation. In April, the app limited how messages can be shared in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The app also marks high forwarded messages with a double arrow to let you know the message didn't originate from a close contact.