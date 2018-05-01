WhatsApp: 65 billion messages sent each day, and more than 2 billion minutes of calls

Getty Images

Each day, 65 billion messages are sent on WhatsApp, a company spokeswoman announced on Tuesday at Facebook's F8 developer conference in San Jose.

Additionally, over 450 million people use Whatsapp Status each day. The platform is similar to Instagram Stories and allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

More than 2 billion minutes of voice and video calls are also made on WhatsApp every day, the representative shared.

F8 is expecting more than 5,000 developers to attend. The mostly-annual conference began as a time for Facebook to announce major initiatives, such as its technology to connect user's accounts with websites around the web, as well as revamped designs for user's profile pages. Most recently, it's used the event to discuss better ways it's allowing app developers to tie into its services, like games for its Messenger service, augmented reality features for its Facebook app, and new artificial intelligence programs.

