What's on your WWDC wish list? (The 3:59, Ep. 234)

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost here.

With expectations for some big announcements from the the tech titan, we run through a bunch of our hopes and wishes for Monday's big event, including the introduction of a new smart speaker, an augmented reality project and -- unlikely as it may be -- a refreshed MacBook Air.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Whats on your WWDC wishlist? (The 3:59, Ep. 234)

