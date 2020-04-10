CNET también está disponible en español.

What's new to stream this week

HBO Now ramps up the comedy with premieres of Insecure and Run.

Insecure

Could Insecure be a simulation inside of Westworld? Probably not.

 John P. Johnson/HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You can now recreate the full theater experience of seeing Onward on Disney Plus. When the film was released, it was preceded by a Simpsons short starring Maggie. Disney Plus has just added the short, called Playdate with Destiny. So you can watch that first, then stream Onward.

Meanwhile, there's even more to stream. Apple is giving away some of its original programming. The company says it chose family-friendly titles.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Comedy and reality shows are on the docket

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

