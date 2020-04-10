What's new to stream this week

John P. Johnson/HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You can now recreate the full theater experience of seeing Onward on Disney Plus. When the film was released, it was preceded by a Simpsons short starring Maggie. Disney Plus has just added the short, called Playdate with Destiny. So you can watch that first, then stream Onward.

Meanwhile, there's even more to stream. Apple is giving away some of its original programming. The company says it chose family-friendly titles.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Comedy and reality shows are on the docket Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for April 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)