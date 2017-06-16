What's new on Amazon Prime for July 2017

How many Star Trek movies do you want? Amazon Prime will bring nine more Star Trek films to its service in the month of July. You want more? Amazon also added "Star Trek Beyond" in June and also has lots and lots of episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" and "Enterprise."
Also on the TV front, Amazon is adding the second season of "Mr. Robot" to Prime streaming on July 13. A new Amazon original series is coming on July 28th with the first season of "The Last Tycoon" going online.
Check out the full list below:
Available on Amazon Prime, July 2017
July 1
- 1 Dead Party (2014)
- 14 Women (2007)
- 18 Swirling Riders (1977)
- The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)
- 48 Hrs.
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abolition (2013)
- Agent Cody Banks
- Air: The Musical (2010)
- All American Zombie Drugs (2013)
- Amnesiac (2013)
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Appetite (1998)
- Area 51
- The Artworks (2003)
- Assassin of the Tsar (1991)
- Bandits
- BigFoot Wars (2014)
- Blind Heat (2000)
- Blood Moon Rising (2010)
- Blood Reaper (2004)
- Boomerang
- Boricua (2004)
- Braveheart
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Bull Durham
- Bumblef**k, USA (2013)
- Bunnyman Massacre (2014)
- Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)
- Carnies (2010)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cold Mountain
- The Corrupted (2013)
- Crystal River (2008)
- Cutthroat Island
- Day We Met (1990)
- Dead Evidence (2001)
- Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
- Destination Vegas (1995)
- Dilemma (1997)
- Dirt Merchant (1999)
- Dragonblade (2004)
- Dream a Little Dream
- Drunk Wedding
- The Eagle and the Hawk
- Eight Men Out
- Elephant (1989)
- The First Wives Club
- Flashdance
- Flipping (1997)
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Foreign Fields (2000)
- Frankenstein Reborn (2014)
- Free Money
- Frozen Kiss (2009)
- G Men from Hell (2000)
- Gene-Fusion (2011)
- The General (1998)
- Get Well Soon
- Ghost Bride (2014)
- Godsend
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Gunshy (1998)
- Hazard Jack (2014)
- Hobgoblins (1988)
- House Of The Dead
- House of the Dead 2
- The Hunt For Red October
- Intimate Affairs (2001)
- Into the Fire (2005)
- Jack in the Box (2012)
- Jezebeth (2013)
- Jingles the Clown (2013)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Johnny Guitar
- Killing Ariel (2008)
- Killing Zoe
- Kingpin
- The Last Word
- Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)
- The Letter
- The Little Kidnappers (1991)
- Little Red Devil (2011)
- Lost in Siberia (1991)
- Lovin' Molly (1974)
- The Lucky Ones
- Manhattan
- Married to the Mob
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Meeting Spencer (2010)
- Metamorphosis (2007)
- The Midnight Meat Train
- Model Behaviour (2013)
- Morning Glory (1993)
- Mortem (2013)
- Moscow Heat (2004)
- My Bloody Wedding (2013)
- Nerve
- New Order (2013)
- Night Train (1998)
- On the Q.T. (1999)
- Paradise Lost (1998)
- Payback
- The Peacemaker
- Phil The Alien (2004)
- Pi
- Players (2003)
- Poliwood (2009)
- Pootie Tang
- Postmortem (1998)
- The Presidio
- Princess Juliet (2013)
- Private Lessons (1981)
- Prophet's Game (2000)
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Tide (2013)
- Redball (1999)
- Relative Evil (2004)
- Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)
- Rescue Dawn
- Rosemary's Baby
- Sample People (2000)
- Sanctuary (1998)
- Scrooged
- Shunned House (2003)
- Silent Youth (2013)
- Silo Killer 2 (2010)
- Slip & Fall (2011)
- Smoke N' Lightnin' (1995)
- Squeal (2008)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek Vll: Generations
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact
- Star Trek IX: Insurrection
- Streets of Rage (1994)
- Sugar Boxx (2009)
- Suicide Kings
- Sweet Angel Mine (1996)
- The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)
- The Telling (2014)
- A Texas Funeral (1999)
- This Revolution (2005)
- Top Dog
- Up in the Air
- VikingQuest (2014)
- When Justice Fails (1998)
- Where Truth Lies (1996)
- Who's Your Monkey (2007)
- Wild Wild West
- Wildflowers (1999)
- Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)
- Zombiez (2005)
July 4
July 6
- The Assignment
- The Salesman (Amazon original)
- Under the Gun
July 7
- Begum Jaan
- Happy Birthday, Sweetie
July 8
- Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
July 13
- Mr. Robot, season 2
July 14
- Its Gawd!
July 16
- Salvation, season 1
July 19
- Antarctica: Ice & Sky
- Miss Sloane
July 21
- Niko and the Sword of Light, season 1 (Amazon original)
July 28
- Chef
- The Last Tycoon, season 1 (Amazon original)
- The Living and the Dead, season 1
July 31
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube