What's new on Amazon Prime for July 2017

So many Star Trek movies make their way back online that you could binge for hours and hours.

Sure, July may be beautiful, but you there's no need to leave the house with this much Star Trek available. 

How many Star Trek movies do you want? Amazon Prime will bring nine more Star Trek films to its service in the month of July. You want more? Amazon also added "Star Trek Beyond" in June and also has lots and lots of episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" and "Enterprise."

Also on the TV front, Amazon is adding the second season of "Mr. Robot" to Prime streaming on July 13. A new Amazon original series is coming on July 28th with the first season of "The Last Tycoon" going online.

Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, July 2017

July 1

July 4

July 6

July 7

  • Begum Jaan
  • Happy Birthday, Sweetie

July 8

  • Our Kind of Traitor

July 9

July 13

July 14

  • Its Gawd!

July 16

July 19

July 21

July 28

July 31

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube

