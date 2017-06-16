What's new on Amazon Prime for July 2017

Paramount

How many Star Trek movies do you want? Amazon Prime will bring nine more Star Trek films to its service in the month of July. You want more? Amazon also added "Star Trek Beyond" in June and also has lots and lots of episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" and "Enterprise."

Also on the TV front, Amazon is adding the second season of "Mr. Robot" to Prime streaming on July 13. A new Amazon original series is coming on July 28th with the first season of "The Last Tycoon" going online.

July 1

July 4

July 6

The Assignment



The Salesman (Amazon original)



Under the Gun



July 7

Begum Jaan



Happy Birthday, Sweetie



July 8

Our Kind of Traitor



July 9

July 13

Mr. Robot, season 2



July 14

Its Gawd!



July 16

Salvation, season 1



July 19

Antarctica: Ice & Sky



Miss Sloane



July 21

Niko and the Sword of Light, season 1 (Amazon original)



July 28

July 31

