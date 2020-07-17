What's it like to be a child star?

CBS/Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

When you used to try to find something streaming on HBO, it was a nightmare. Was it on HBO Go, HBO Now or that new HBO Max? HBO cleared things up by keeping Max, stopping Go and making Now just HBO now. Got that? Now all that is settled, Showbiz Kids is a new documentary by Alex Winter (aka Bill S. Preston, Esq.). It looks at the price of fame that child actors have to pay. If you can stream HBO, you can watch this documentary.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE keeps producing content. On Sunday, July 19 the company will premiere Extreme Rules at 7 p.m. ET. In a tone-deaf move, the company is promoting it as The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Anyway, here's where you can find out how to stream it live. As a wrestling fan myself, I highly suggest trying out All Elite Wrestling, which airs on TNT. Here's what you should know about the new wrestling wars.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Winter is here. Alex Winter, that is. Your browser does not support the audio element.

