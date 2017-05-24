What's it like inside a real Amazon bookstore? (The 3:59, Ep. 232)

David Carnoy/CNET

Will Amazon revolutionize the book retail industry?

Well, it's already kind of destroyed it with its online site. But that doesn't mean Amazon can't get a crack at opening its own physical store. This is the seventh store opening, but the first in New York, which meant Ben had a chance to check it out.

He shares his impression on the new store, which doesn't have price tags, so the price on the book can change from moment to moment.

Next, we talked about LeEco, the Chinese giant that had a massive vision to change the way Americans bought gadgets and watched video. Turns out, not so much, with CNET reporting that it will cut 325 employees, or 70 percent of its US workforce. That effectively ends its ambitions to be a big player here.

LeEco gambled that people would find its prices and products attractive enough to go online and buy directly through that online store. But that only really works here if your name is Amazon.

Maybe it should've opened a bookstore instead?

