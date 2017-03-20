Cover your eyes, wrestling fans: Here's what's inside a WWE belt

If you're aching to cut open a pro wrestler's champion belt but don't want to die trying to pry one from the hands of an intimidating wrestler who could twist your puny body into a human pretzel, then you might want to watch the latest video from the YouTube channel, What's Inside.

In a video posted on March 16 by the What's Inside channel, Dan Markham and young son Lincoln open up a world wrestling championship belt. It's signed by ring announcer Howard Finkel and pro wrestlers Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Mark William Calaway, best known as The Undertaker.

"Wrestling is a huge part of American culture," Markham wrote on the video page. "There is so much more that goes on beyond what you see."

Before any wrestling fans out there start to hyperventilate, this may have been signed by famous folks, but it's a Championship Eagle replica, not the actual belt winners get when they pummel their opponents into the mat.

After cutting it open with a power hand saw -- and producing plenty of gold dust from the belt's shiny exterior -- we find out that the replica belt has four layers and looks like "it wasn't cheaply made," Markham said in the video.

The "What's Inside?" web series, which boasts more than 4 million subscribers, reveals what's inside unusual objects such as a Furby toy, a rattlesnake's rattle, a meteorite, a lava lamp, an Etch A Sketch and a bowling pin, to name a few items.

This video has caused a stir among some viewers, who were upset that Markham decided to destroy valuable memorabilia just to see what it's made of.

"This just killed a die hard wrestling fan right here," YouTube user Isaiah326 commented.

"Dude why would you cut open an autographed belt?!?! I legit cried when you started to cut it in half, no joke, this is the most emotional video on this channel," YouTube user Trevor Storm commented.

