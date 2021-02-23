What's coming to Netflix: March 2021

Welcome to March on Netflix. Absolutely terrifying we're already almost into the third month of the year already.
Existential crisis aside, March is a big one for Netflix. It comes with the launch of that new DOTA anime everyone's talking about. Personally I'm also keen for the new Notorious BIG documentary dropping on March 1. Netflix is also dropping Murder Among The Mormons, a documentary series co-directed by Jared Hess. Extremely excited about that one.
March 1
- Batman Begins
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dances with Wolves
- DC Super Hero Girls, Season 1
- I Am Legend
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Killing Gunther
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Season 2
- Rain Man
- Step Up: Revolution
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- The Dark Knight
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Training Day
- Two Weeks Notice
- Year One
March 2
- Black or White
- Word Party, Season 5
March 3
- Moxie
- Murder Among the Mormons
- Parker
- Safe Haven
March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black
March 5
- City of Ghosts
- Dogwashers
- Fate of Alakada
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- Sentinelle
March 8
- Bombay Begums
- Bombay Rose
March 9
- The Houseboat
- StarBeam
March 10
- Dealer
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Last Chance U: Basketball
March 11
- Coven of Sisters (2020)
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
March 12
- Love Alarm
- The One
- Paper Lives
- Paradise PD, Part 3
- YES DAY
March 14
- Audrey
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG
- The Last Blockbuster
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Savages
- Waffles + Mochi
March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession
- Cabras da Peste
- Deadly Illusions
- The Fluffy Movie
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- Skylines
March 19
- Alien TV
- Country Comfort
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Sky Rojo
March 20
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
- Navillera
- Philomena
March 25
- Caught by a Wave
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood
- Millennials, Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
- Big Time Rush
- CroupierThe Irregulars
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
- Nailed it! Double Trouble
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Rainbow High
March 30
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
March 31
- At Eternity's Gate
- Haunted: Latin America