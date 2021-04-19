Tesla crash with no one driving leaves 2 dead NASA's Mars helicopter Peloton Tread Plus warning Marvel's Shang-Chi trailer Apple's April 20 event Child tax credit's monthly check

What's coming to Disney Plus in May 2021?

We have The Bad Batch and Cruella among others.

clone-force-99-plus-echo.png

The Bad Batch starts May the 4th because of course it does.

 Disney Plus

With Falcon and the Winter Soldier finishing up in April, May will be the first time in 2021 that Disney Plus doesn't release an episode of a big time Marvel show. That's a shame, but Disney is making up for it with The Bad Batch, Disney's latest animated Star Wars show. 

That's arguably the biggest release for Disney Plus this month, outside of Cruella, Disney's 101 Dalmations prequel starring the magnificent Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil. 

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder 
Everyone's Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso 
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps 
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth 
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Greens 
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures 
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue 
Running Wild with Bear Grylls 
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104

May 28

Bluey Shorts 
Disney Sydney to the Max 
Kingdom of the Polar Bears 
Wicked Tuna
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105