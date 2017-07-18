DreamWorks Pictures

Where should we start with Hulu's August? Apparently, the company has raided my old DVD collection for ideas by bringing online "Finding Forrester," "Clueless" and "Coming to America" to the service on the first of the month.

On the television front, Hulu will add the complete third season of "You're the Worst." If you've never watched the show, it follows two sort-of-awful people and their relationship (which is sort-of awful, as well).

Billy Eichner fans, rejoice. The fifth season of "Billy on the Street" along with the third season premiere of "Difficult People" arrive in August. Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, August 2017

August 1

August 2

CMA Fest 2017: Special (ABC)



Cup of Culture (2017)



Valkyrie (2008)



August 5

Billy on the Street, complete season 5 (TruTV)



Hacker (2016)



August 6



Mosquito (2017)



August 7

You're the Worst, complete season 3 (FX)



August 8

Difficult People, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)



Earth Live!: Special (National Geographic)



August 9

Tall Men (2016)



August 11

We Bare Bears, complete season 2 (Cartoon Network)



August 15

August 16

Regular Show, complete season 8 (Cartoon Network)



August 17

Marlon, series premiere (NBC)



August 18

Mary Kills People, complete season 1 (Lifetime)



Stan Against Evil, complete season 1 (IFC)



August 19

August 20

August 21

Air Bound (2017)



August 27

August 29

Leaving Hulu, August 2017

August 31

