Where should we start with Hulu's August? Apparently, the company has raided my old DVD collection for ideas by bringing online "Finding Forrester," "Clueless" and "Coming to America" to the service on the first of the month.
On the television front, Hulu will add the complete third season of "You're the Worst." If you've never watched the show, it follows two sort-of-awful people and their relationship (which is sort-of awful, as well).
Billy Eichner fans, rejoice. The fifth season of "Billy on the Street" along with the third season premiere of "Difficult People" arrive in August. Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Hulu, August 2017
August 1
- Ali (2001)
- Among Friends (2012)
- Arthur (1981)
- As Good as it Gets (1997)
- The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: Special (ABC)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Bad Company (2002)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- The Big Chill (1983)
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Box of Moonlight (1996)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Center Stage (2000)
- Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)
- Center Stage: Turn it Up (2008)
- Charley One-Eye (1973)
- Charlotte's Web (2006)
- Clue (1985)
- Clueless (1995)
- Coming to America (1988)
- Criminal Law (1988)
- Cujo (1983)
- Dead Gamers (2014)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Eve's Bayou (1997)
- Far From Home (1989)
- Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2006)
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)
- Finding Forrester (2000)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- Friends and Lovers (1999)
- The General's Daughter (1999)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin' (2005)
- Ghost (1990)
- Hannie Caulder (1971)
- Harlem Nights (1989)
- Harsh Times (2005)
- Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)
- High Noon (1952)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- Mars Attacks! (1996)
- Men in Black II (2002)
- The Mod Squad (1999)
- New in Town (1967)
- Once Bitten (1985)
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
- Paycheck (2003)
- Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)
- Rachel Getting Married (2008)
- Reds (1981)
- Sahara (2005)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Saw (2004)
- Saw II (2005)
- Saw III (2006)
- Saw IV (2007)
- Saw V (2008)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)
- The Swan Princess (1994)
- Teen Witch (1989)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- Terry Fator: Live in Concert (2014)
- The Toy (1982)
- Ulee's Gold (1997)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
August 2
- CMA Fest 2017: Special (ABC)
- Cup of Culture (2017)
- Valkyrie (2008)
August 5
- Billy on the Street, complete season 5 (TruTV)
- Hacker (2016)
- August 6
- Mosquito (2017)
August 7
- You're the Worst, complete season 3 (FX)
August 8
- Difficult People, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)
- Earth Live!: Special (National Geographic)
August 9
- Tall Men (2016)
August 11
- We Bare Bears, complete season 2 (Cartoon Network)
August 15
- Bachelor in Paradise, season 4 premiere (ABC)
- Better Things, complete season 1 (FX)
- Beneath (2007)
- Felony (2013)
- Hamlet (1990)
- Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
- It Takes Two (1995)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Love Story (1970)
- Missing in Action (1984)
- Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985)
- Narc (2002)
- Next (2007)
- The Prince and Me (2004)
- The Ruins (2008)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Universal Soldier (2002)
- Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)
August 16
- Regular Show, complete season 8 (Cartoon Network)
August 17
- Marlon, series premiere (NBC)
August 18
- Mary Kills People, complete season 1 (Lifetime)
- Stan Against Evil, complete season 1 (IFC)
August 19
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
August 20
- In Secret (2013)
August 21
- Air Bound (2017)
August 27
- Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)
August 29
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
Leaving Hulu, August 2017
August 31
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- All Over the Guy (2001)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Chaos (2008)
- De-Lovely (2004)
- Desperate Hours (1990)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Harriet the Spy (1996)
- Hercules (1997)
- Kangaroo Jack (2003)
- Little Man Tate (1991)
- Lost in America (1985)
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- Mulan (1998)
- Shivers (1975)
- Tracker (2011)
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld Evolution (2006)
- Under the Sea (2009)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Zoom (2006)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube