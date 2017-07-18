What’s coming and going on Hulu for August 2017

Hulu continues to add films at a brisk pace by bringing movies like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Bad Boys” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” online.

Home Entertainment
"Saving Private Ryan" racked up five Academy Awards including Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

Where should we start with Hulu's August? Apparently, the company has raided my old DVD collection for ideas by bringing online "Finding Forrester," "Clueless" and "Coming to America" to the service on the first of the month.

On the television front, Hulu will add the complete third season of "You're the Worst." If you've never watched the show, it follows two sort-of-awful people and their relationship (which is sort-of awful, as well).  

Billy Eichner fans, rejoice. The fifth season of "Billy on the Street" along with the third season premiere of "Difficult People" arrive in August. Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, August 2017

August 1

August 2

  • CMA Fest 2017: Special (ABC)
  • Cup of Culture (2017)
  • Valkyrie (2008)

August 5

August 7

August 8

August 9

  • Tall Men (2016)

August 11

August 15

August 16

August 17

August 18

August 19

August 20

August 21

  • Air Bound (2017)

August 27

August 29

Leaving Hulu, August 2017

August 31

