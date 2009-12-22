What's behind new BlackBerry optical trackpad

Inside BlackBerry

Ever wonder how the optical trackpad on the newest BlackBerry phones works?

Research In Motion's official Inside BlackBerry blog has posted an explanation of the technology, and it turns out that the trackpad works much like the optical mouse you use with your desktop PC: it uses a low-resolution infrared camera to capture movement across the surface and translate it into direction.

