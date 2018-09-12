If you've been itching for wireless charging to come to the iPhone via Apple AirPower, you'll have to sit tight.
Though Apple announced it would be releasing the AirPower wireless charging pad at its iPhone event last September, we haven't heard much since. There was no mention of it at Wednesday's product reveal.
AirPower, when it does get released, will mark Apple's first wireless charging accessory after finally making a big jump into the technology late last year. It added wireless charging to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and AirPods charging case. Apple's also used a version of wireless charging in the past for its Apple Watch.
The charging pad would let you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.
Apple Event
-
reading•Whatever happened to Apple's AirPower wireless charger?
-
Sep 12•iPhone XR: A cheaper iPhone X
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS has 5.8-inch display, starts at $999
-
Sep 12•Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399, packs larger displays and ECG sensor
-
Sep 12•iPhone pricing: The new iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max compared
-
•See All
Discuss: Whatever happened to Apple's AirPower wireless charger?
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.