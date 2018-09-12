Whatever happened to Apple's AirPower wireless charger?

Apple

If you've been itching for wireless charging to come to the iPhone via Apple AirPower, you'll have to sit tight.

Though Apple announced it would be releasing the AirPower wireless charging pad at its iPhone event last September, we haven't heard much since. There was no mention of it at Wednesday's product reveal.

AirPower, when it does get released, will mark Apple's first wireless charging accessory after finally making a big jump into the technology late last year. It added wireless charging to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and AirPods charging case. Apple's also used a version of wireless charging in the past for its Apple Watch.

The charging pad would let you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.