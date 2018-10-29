On this podcast, we talk about:
- Rumors about what Apple will unveil at its Tuesday press event in Brooklyn.
- Walmart tests out a new store called Sam's Club Now, which uses scan-and-go technology on your phone instead of cashiers.
What would you like to see at Apple's Mac event? (The 3:59, Ep. 481)
