What would you have done with lost iPhone 4G?

You know the story by now. Some Apple guy leaves his iPhone prototype in a bar. Some guy finds it. A few weeks go by. He then leaks photos of the thing to both Engadget and Gizmodo. Then he sells Gizmodo access to it for $5,000.

It's a good story, with a lot of ins, outs, and what have-yous, as Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski would say. But while a lot of attention has been focused on whether it was, like, cool, for Gizmodo to have paid for information, man, the real question is what would you have done if you'd been the one to find the prototype?

We've got an official poll with a few choices, but if you want to get more creative, let us know how you would have played it.

Would you have sold the device and risked possible legal action? Written Steve Jobs an e-mail telling him you had one of his new phones? Held out for more than $5,000?

What was the right move here?