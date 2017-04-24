Nintendo's NES Classic's days are numbered, with the last batch potentially shipping out on Monday morning.

The throwback console quickly sold out after it was first announced in September. While demand continues to rise, supply hasn't, with Nintendo announcing last week that it would discontinue the immensely popular NES Classic. The company said it would stop shipping the console this year, though there are a few stores out there still selling the NES Classic.

Of course, if you'd like to avoid the chase entirely, you can make your own retro gaming console with a Raspberry Pi. With the death of the NES Classic come rumors that the SNES Classic is up next, and we've got a wish list. (Honestly, if it just came with NBA Jam, I'd be perfectly happy.)

Also on the podcast, we chat about the March for Science over the weekend, which happened in cities across the world, including London, New York and Silicon Valley.

What would you do for an NES Classic? (The 3:59, Ep. 215)

