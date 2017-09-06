What we REALLY thought of the Galaxy Note 8 (The 3:59, Ep. 279)

CNET

The Galaxy Note 8 is a great phone, but there are some reasons for you to give it a second thought.

It's the Android phone out there, but it's unclear if it will remain the champ, according to CNET reviewer Jessica Dolcourt in her full review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

It's got a ton of features and a slick design, but is it too expensive? There's the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, both of which have heavier discounts since they're a few months old. And there's the Google Pixel 2 coming right around the corner.

We also discuss T-Mobile's plan to offer free Netflix to its T-Mobile One unlimited data family plan customers and our next Road Trip piece, a feature by Stephen Shankland on tech and birding.

As you can imagine, the show gets crazy.

