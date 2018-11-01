CNET también está disponible en español.

What We Do in Shadows teasers show vampires adjusting to modern life

The show is an adaptation of the 2014 mockumentary.

Most groceries stores no longer take ancient coins as payment. 

When you're a hundreds-of-years-old vampire, there's going to be a learning curve for adjusting to modern life. 

In one of the new teasers for the upcoming FX show What We Do In Shadows, out Wednesday, we see vampire Nandor cruising through the grocery store, trying to pay with long outdated currency. 

The show is based on the 2014 mockumentary written and directed by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), and Taika Waititi (who directed Thor: Ragnarok), about vampire roommates.

Clement and Waititi will executive produce the series.

What We Do in Shadows is slated for 2019.

