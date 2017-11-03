What to play this weekend: Call of Duty and Bubsy

It's a good thing that Super Mario Odyssey still has my undivided attention -- because this week's game releases are pretty slim. Well, unless you've been anxiously waiting for Call of Duty to return to its World War II roots. Then today is totally your day. There's also a new Final Fantasy game on mobile devices, but hold on to your wallets: it's not the Final Fantasy XV port you're looking for.
At least that new Bubsy game might be worth a few laughs, right?
New releases (Oct. 30 to Nov. 5):
- Call of Duty: WWII (PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One) -- It's been awhile since we've had a Call of Duty game staged in the Second World War, but it's where the franchise started. It's kind of nice to see the series revisit its roots every now and then.
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back (PlayStation 4, Windows PC) -- OK, this recommendation is only half serious. At a glance, this Bubsy reboot looks mediocre, at best, but how often does an absurd '90s gaming mascot come back from obscurity? OK, OK, too often -- but here's another one.
- Chess Ultra (Nintendo Switch) -- It may not be the biggest Switch release, but Chess Ultra looks like a solid implementation of one of the world's oldest strategy games. But that's not why it made this week's list. No, that would be for the head-to-head tabletop mode that sees you actually sitting across your opponent. It's a neat use of the Switch's portability. On the other hand, you probably have a chess board in your hall closet.
- Final Fantasy Dimensions II (Android, iOS) -- The original Final Fantasy Dimensions was a surprisingly solid old-school JRPG for mobile devices. Its sequel... isn't. Dimensions II is a rebranded free-to-play title from Japan (Final Fantasy Legends: Crystal of Space-Time) with a $15 sticker price. That doesn't sound great, but if you just can't wait for Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition to come out, and you need your franchise fix, this might do.
- Sky Gamblers: Infinite Jets (iOS) -- "Infinite" might be a bit of an overstatement, but Sky Gamblers does have over 100 jets to choose from. It's a pretty nice looking game, too.
- Abi: A Robot's Tale (iOS) -- Just want to relax with an adorable puzzle adventure game about robots? Look no further.
