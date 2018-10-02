What to expect from the Wireless Emergency Alert test Wednesday

FEMA

Don't worry: The government isn't spamming you.

The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System on Wednesday will send a test message to everyone using a phone in the US that runs on a network operated by a carrier participating in the the Wireless Emergency Alert system. You'll know you've gotten the message if the header reads "Presidential Alert."

The content of the message will also make it clear you've received the test message. "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," it'll read.

If you've ever received an Amber Alert on your phone, the WEA test might look similar. That's because both types of messages are sent through the same Federal Emergency Management Agency system.

The WEA, launched in 2012, can be traced back to the 2006 Warning, Alert, and Response Network Act passed by Congress to fund a new emergency alert system called for by President George W. Bush. The moves came after criticism of the federal government's handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. This week's alert marks the first time the system has been tested nationwide.

The test message will be sent at 11:18 a.m. PT/2:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday, though FEMA says it might take a few minutes for the test to make it to all phones. Your phone may alert you that the test message has arrived in a slightly different manner than normal text notifications, FEMA says.

"WEA includes a special tone (some describe it as quite loud) and a vibration, both repeated twice," according to a description on the FEMA website.

Most newer wireless phones are WEA compatible, but you can check your phone's packaging or instructions to see if it is WEA-capable. WEA may also be referred to as "government alerts" or "emergency alerts." All the major national wireless carriers and most smaller service providers participate in the WEA program.

Of course, to receive the alert, your phone will need to be turned on and connected to a cell tower that allows you to connect to your participating carrier.

While most WEA-enabled phones have a setting to turn off Amber Alerts and emergency alerts sent through the system, a Presidential Alert can't be blocked and should make it through on any compatible phone and network.

The WEA test will be followed by a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, which is a similar message that will be played over broadcast radio and television stations, at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET.

Both tests were originally planned for Sept. 20 but were postponed until Oct. 3 because of Hurricane Florence.

