- In a win for privacy, the US Supreme Court ruled that law enforcement needs a warrant to follow your digital footprints.
- A look at Toronto's bid to land Amazon's second headquarters.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
What the Supreme Court's landmark phone privacy ruling means for you (The 3:59, Ep. 419)
