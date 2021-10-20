What the Demon Slayer episode hiatus could mean for the Entertainment District Arc release

Ufotable

On Tuesday, the official Demon Slayer Twitter account announced that episode 4 of the Mugen Train Arc will be delayed by a week because of a special election in Japan. Episode 4 has officially been pushed back from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

Based on the original show schedule, we were supposed to have a one-week hiatus between the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc -- the hiatus week was supposed to be on Nov. 28. We haven't heard official word on this, but this could mean that the Entertainment District Arc could be pushed back a week -- beginning on Dec. 12 rather than Dec. 5 as originally planned -- if Ufotable wanted to still have a gap week between the two arcs. Stay tuned.