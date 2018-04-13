What Remains of Edith Finch wins Bafta's Best Game award

Gamespot

What Remains of Edith Finch was awarded Best Game at the Bafta Games Awards last night.

The win was a surprise to many, including the developers, Giant Sparrow.

"I wrote a speech for all the other awards, but this one I figured there would be something in Japanese," said Giant Sparrow's creative director Ian Dallas in an interview with BBC News.

What Remains of Edith Finch is a mystery adventure game told from the point of view of a young woman named Edith Finch, who explores her vast Washington home in search of stories and clues surrounding the unusual deaths in her family.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice had been expected to win the top prize, walking away instead with awards in five other categories, including Game Beyond Entertainment, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game and Performer.

The full list of award winners is available below.