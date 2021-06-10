What makes a good budget phone?

Juan Garzon / CNET

Phones have become absolutely critical in all of our lives. The technology that is crammed into those handhelds have gotten faster and better at an astonishing rate. Features that were once exclusively found on the most expensive phones are now more available than ever.

You want a good camera, a fast experience, and great battery life? You can have all of those and not have to spend a fortune. Budget phones have been adding high-quality components. On top of that, even the big guns like Apple, Google and Samsung have affordable options.

CNET/Jide Akinrinade

So what features are absolutely critical? CNET's Jide Akinrinade digs in. He did viewer polls and also chatted with Patrick Holland Iyaz Akhtar to find out what people are looking for in a budget phone.