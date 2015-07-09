What looking through HoloLens is really like (Tomorrow Daily 206)

It's the first full day of Comic-Con, and Khail's still out galavanting around San Diego meeting movie stars and cosplayers alike, so best-selling author and podcaster Bryan Bishop is sitting in today. There's some interesting news to discuss today, particularly a video that not only announces some really cool stuff coming for HoloLens that will benefit medical students and doctors, but also shows off the small field of view we've been hearing so much about. Will this change potential buyers' minds, or will the smaller FOV be a small price to pay for eager early adopters?

We're also taking a look at a new VR app Legendary Pictures released yesterday to coincide with its presence at Comic-Con. You can use your phone (iOS or Android) to take a tour of three of Legendary's movies, including the highly anticipated "Warcraft." It's even better if you have Google Cardboard lying around, as the experiences translate well to the low-budget VR headset.

Lastly, there's an amazing transforming truck in New Zealand we're dying to discuss with you. No, it's not Optimus Prime...it's a castle house! That's right, a road-legal truck can make a transformation into a tiny castle that's totally livable, and includes two turrets, working bathrooms and a kitchen. It's also entirely capable of existing off the grid via solar energy and collected rainwater.

