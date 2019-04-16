On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's first tests of the Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone.
- The best laptops for battery life.
- A defense of Apple's MacBook butterfly keyboard.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: What it's like trying out the new Samsung Galaxy Fold (The 3:59, Ep. 544)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.