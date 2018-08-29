Now Playing: Watch this: What is an 8K TV and should I buy one? (The 3:59, Ep....

On this podcast, we talk about:

8K TVs, and if you can even tell them apart from 4K TVs



The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

What is an 8K TV and should I buy one? (The 3:59, Ep. 451) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher