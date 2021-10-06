What If…? season finale recap: Ending, post-credits scene explained for episode 9

Marvel Studios

After an Infinity Stone-empowered Ultron marched across the multiverse last week, episode 9 -- the season finale -- of alternate reality Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? hit Wednesday. The deadly AI even beat up the all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), revealing that the previously untouchable god-like being was vulnerable.

In the wake of that defeat, the desperate Watcher turned to the corrupted Strange Supreme to seek his help and we ask the question: What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?

A whole multiverse of SPOILERS lies ahead.

Home again

The Watcher traps Zola-Ultron and Killmonger in a pocket dimension, battling over the Infinity Stones for eternity, with Strange Supreme watching over them to make sure they don't escape

Everyone is returned to their dimension, except Black Widow from the Age of Ultron reality. She's sent to the universe where Black Widow and a bunch of other Avengers candidates were slain by Hank Pym, and defeats the world-conquering Loki.

Post-credits

More mid-credits, but you get it. Captain Carter is sent back to the SHIELD vessel seen at the start of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and her universe's Black Widow reveals that she's found a shipping container that'll interest Peggy.

Peering in, she sees the Hydra-Stomper armor. And there's apparently someone inside.

Presumably this is Steve Rogers, whom Peggy thought she'd left behind when she travelled to modern times after leaping into a time portal to fight Hydra's champion back in World War 2 (that's a complicated sentence).

