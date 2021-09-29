Amazon event: Everything announced Amazon's Astro home robot Ring's flying Always Home Cam Amazon's wall-mounted Echo Show 15 'Hey, Disney!' coming to Amazon Echo Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

What If…? episode 8 recap: Ultron brings Infinity Stone-empowered Marvel chaos

The robot wields Thanos power levels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated show.

Vision-Ultron Marvel's What If... ?

Ultron marches across the multiverse in What If... ?

 Marvel Studios

After Party Thor's light-hearted adventure last week, episode 8 of reality hopping Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? hit Disney Plus Wednesday. This chapter is the first to follow on from the events of the previous episode, which ended with an Infinity Stone-empowered Ultron and his drones marching through a portal into Party Thor's world.

Sign up for Disney Plus

The omniscient Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who vows never to interfere as he keeps an eye on the multiverse's many realities, seems pretty freaked out as he asks What If... Ultron Won?

Multiverse-spanning SPOILERS ahead. 

spoilers-mcu

The fallen sorcerer

The episode ends with Ultron having battered the Watcher and preparing to continue his reign of destruction across the multiverse. The Watcher is desperate enough to break his oath of non-interference and recruits Strange Supreme to help.

This article will be updated shortly.