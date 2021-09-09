What If…? episode 5 recap: Marvel Zombies run rampant in apocalyptic reality

Marvel Studios

In the wake of last week's dark Doctor Strange journey, the fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? landed on Wednesday. This episode leans into horror tropes as it introduces the infamous Marvel Zombies to the MCU.

The all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who observes the various realities of the multiverse, ponders the question What If… Zombies!?

Beware of undead SPOILERS ahead.

The Quantum Virus

This reality diverged from the mainline MCU during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Janet Van Dyne contracting a brain-corrupting virus during her three decades trapped in the Quantum Realm. When her husband, Hank Pym, went in to rescue her, he got infected and brought the disease back to Earth -- Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) was his first victim.

In the comics, the undead heroes were the result of a plague (known as the Hunger) that infected the superheroes of that reality. They soon feasted on most of their world's populace, in written by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman.

It's pretty dark, but seeing zombified versions of iconic heroes ruthlessly gobbling up everyone around them is fun. And it spawned , so there's lots for you to gobble up if the concept excites you.

A T'Challa snack



Our heroes discover that Vision (Paul Bettany) hid from the undead hordes in Camp Lehigh, the New Jersey military base where potential Captain Americas were trained during World War II. Vision discovered that the Mind Stone implanted in his head could cure people of the virus, and used it to save Ant-Man (who's just a decapitated head now)

It turns out Vision is hiding a dark secret as well -- he's been holding the zombified version of his lover, Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), but couldn't cure her due to the power of her chaos magic.

Marvel Studios

In a serial killer-style twist, we learn that Vision kidnapped Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) during the Avengers' doomed attempt to take on the zombies in San Francisco and kept him as a prisoner to feed Wanda -- she's clearly been chowing down on poor T'Challa's leg.

This mirrors T'Challa's fate in the Marvel Zombies comics, in which he's captured by a zombified Hank Pym. Pym keeps his fellow Avenger alive so he can gradually eat T'Challa's limbs to keep his hunger under control as he works on a cure.

Marvel Studios

Earth's Mightiest Zombies

We see a whole bunch of heroes, villains and other familiar characters in undead form throughout the episode -- all of them have extremely cool zombie character designs, and I absolutely should not start collecting them in . Here are all the ones I spotted:

Iron Man

Doctor Strange

Wong

Ebony Maw

Cull Obsidian

Janet Van Dyne

Hank Pym

Hawkeye

Falcon

Happy Hogan

Captain America

Sharon Carter

Wanda Maximoff

Wasp

Thanos

Marvel Studios

The cure and the Titan

Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man's head and Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation manage to escape Camp Lehigh and travel to Wakanda to transmit the Mind Stone's power to the world.

However, the episode ends on a dark note -- Thanos has contracted the virus and managed to gather the five other Infinity Stones. Our heroes are unwittingly bringing him the last one he needs to gain ultimate power.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for September 2021

Observations, WTF questions and Easter eggs

Join us for more Easter eggs and observations next Wednesday, Sept. 15, when episode 6 of What If…? hits Disney Plus.