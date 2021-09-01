Windows 11 release date 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial iPhone 13 rumors Rocketeer reboot for Disney Plus
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

What If…? episode 4 recap: Doctor Strange takes a dark Marvel turn

An alternate universe Sorcerer Supreme meddles with time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated show.

Doctor Strange in Marvel's What If... ?

Doctor Strange goes on a wild emotional journey in the fourth episode of Marvel's What If... ?

 Marvel Studios

Following last week's Avengers murder mystery, the fourth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…?  hit Disney Plus Wednesday. This instalment of the reality hopping show brought us into a timeline where a grieving Doctor Stephen Strange used his magical powers in a selfish quest. 

Sign up for Disney Plus

The omniscient Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) reveals the answer to the question: What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

Sorcerer Supreme SPOILERS incoming.

avengers-endgame-natasha-spoilers
Marvel Studios

A different wound

This episode diverges from the mainline MCU early in Strange's 2016 solo movie. Instead of travelling to his speaking conference alone and having his hands horribly injured in the car crash, fellow surgeon and lover Christine Palmer is with him. She's killed in the crash, which pushes Strange to learn the mystic arts.

During Strange's quest to resurrect Christine, he amasses incredible mystic power and manages to bring her back. Their reunion is brief though; Strange's machinations destroy his reality -- apparently leaving him the only survivor. 

If he was bitter about Christine's death, he'll no doubt be furious about losing everyone and everything he ever knew.

This article will be updated shortly.