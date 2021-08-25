What If…? episode 3 recap: Marvel heroes' careers are cut short by a mystery villain

Marvel Studios

After T'Challa's exploits as Star-Lord last week, Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? reached its third episode on on Wednesday and brought us into an alternate reality version of the era when SHIELD Director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was gathering heroes to form the Avengers. It doesn't go quite as smoothly in this new universe.

The all-seeing-but-never-interfering Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides us through a super challenging week in the life of Fury, in What If…The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?

Phase 1-themed SPOILERS on the way.

The Avengers Slayer

This episode sees the Avengers candidates killed off by a mysterious someone, ultimately revealed to be Hank Pym (Michael Douglas, delivering an excellent vocal performance). The point of divergence that led to this reality was Fury recruiting Hope van Dyne (who becomes the Wasp in the main MCU timeline) as an agent of SHIELD.

Hope was apparently killed on a mission outside Odessa, Ukraine. In the original timeline, Black Widow mentions being once being attacked by the Winter Soldier at this location while escorting an Iranian nuclear engineer -- hinting that Hope was slain by the Hydra assassin in this reality. Hank is furious that Hope died on a SHIELD mission since he lost his wife Janet Van Dyne the same way (he doesn't know at this point that Janet is alive and trapped in the Quantum Realm).

The costume Hank wears in this episode seems to be a mix of his Ant-Man one, the Yellowjacket outfit created by Darren Cross in the first Ant-Man and the Yellowjacket one Hank wore in the comics.

Hank's comic book counterpart acted more recklessly after a lab accident, leading to him getting expelled from the Avengers.

Killing Phase 1

As it follows Hank's horrible murder spree, this episode takes on a whistle-stop tour through shortened and altered versions of sequences from early MCU movies.

Iron Man 2 -- the day after Tony gets drunk and fights Rhodey at his party. Hank kills Tony by entering his body as Black Widow tries to give him a shot of lithium dioxide to suppress the symptoms of his palladium poisoning.

Thor -- the God of Thunder's infiltration of the SHIELD site where Mjolnir fell to Earth. Hank slays Thor by making Hawkeye's arrow fire and later murders an imprisoned Hawkeye.

The Incredible Hulk -- the moment when General Ross and his forces confront Bruce Banner at Culver University in Virginia. A tiny Hank enters Bruce's body through a sniper's bullet and ultimately makes him burst by attacking his Hulked-out heart (turns out he can die). He ambushes and kills Black Widow shortly afterward.

Asgardian incursion

Upon learning of Thor's death, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) leads an Asgardian army to Earth to enact "retribution." Once Fury figures out Hank is the killer, he convinces the God of Mischief to help bring him in.

Predictably, Loki betrays Fury's trust and decides to take over Earth. He apparently manages to make every nation bend the knee in one day -- how efficient -- and delivers his "You were made to be ruled" speech (previously seen in 2012's Avengers) from the United Nations.

However, even with four of the original five Avengers candidates dead, Fury hasn't given up on the idea of gathering a team -- he's apparently starting with Captains Marvel and America. I'd quite like to see this team going up against Loki's Asgardian forces.

Observations, WTF questions and Easter eggs

