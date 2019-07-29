Everything that happens in Avengers: Endgame's newly released deleted scenes

Marvel Studios

Most of the time deleted scenes are left out for good reason. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, five of its six deleted scenes were probably wisely set aside.

Marvel's Phase Three showstopper came out on digital Monday, and with it arrived a goodie bag of cinematic Easter eggs, including a gag reel and deleted scenes. The biggest deleted scene is probably the extended Tony Stark death scene, overshadowing slightly weirder scenes featuring goji berry-centric conversation and a frightening-looking unfinished CGI Rocket the Racoon.

Let's take a quick look at the six deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame.

1. Goji Berries

That's it. That's what the scene is called. It gives us another look at Tony and Pepper Potts' married life in their isolated woodland house. They discuss mundane things like their alpaca Gerald and his taste for Pepper's gojis. The scene overlaps more than a little with Gwyneth Paltrow's real life cooking ventures.

2. Bombs On Board

Next we have Rhodey and Captain America in the Avengers headquarters discussing what happened to the Tesseract after Steve attacked a Hydra aircraft at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger. The answer is it ends up at the bottom of the ocean. But that's not the takeaway here. Rhodey has a few questions about why Steve had to crash the plane. Steve's answer: "Bombs on board." Rhodey's smart aleck reply: "And you couldn't have jumped out of the plane before you crashed it?"

3. Suckiest Army In The Galaxy

In the Avengers headquarters, an unfinished CGI Rocket gets the Avengers to reflect on their battle with the Chitauri in the first Avengers movie. He calls the aliens the "suckiest army in the galaxy" and wonders why the team didn't just blow up the mothership. "We didn't know that was a thing," Steve Rogers replies, and Rocket's guffaws ensue. Then, slightly crossing the retaliation line, Tony shaves a strip of hair off the back of Rocket's head. Clearly a planned prank, it does make you question how long he was holding that electric shaver.

4. You Used To Frickin' Live Here

Back in time, Rocket and "Bro Thor" are trying to figure out which way to go in Asgard before the Dark Elves attack, an event that took place in Thor: The Dark World. Thor is understandably having a hard time with reliving all the death that took place, and deals with it by having a few Twixes, Bounties and a tiny bottle of liquor.

5. Tony and Howard

When Tony Stark travels back in time to S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters in 1970, he meets his father Howard. Their deleted scene involves Howard offering Tony a job. Tony replies, "I'm a little tied up in futures right now."

6. Avengers Take A Knee

This is the longest scene at nearly 2 minutes. It follows what happens just after Tony dies on the battlefield. Pepper gives him a kiss and we see all the other Avengers looking on, the loss sinking in. Instigated by Hawkeye, they all take a knee. Probably the best deleted scene of the lot, it not only hammers home the impact of Tony's death on his fellow superheroes, but it shows an alternative timeline Gamora sneaking off somewhere.

You can get Avengers: Endgame on digital now, and on Blu-ray Aug. 13.