What do you think of the Apple Homepod? (The 3:59, Ep. 235)

Did Apple blow you away?

The company offered a slew of announcements during its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

But with just under four minutes in our podcast to discuss everything, we focused HomePod, the new iPad Pro and iMac Pro and Apple's entry into augmented reality. Of the topics, augmented reality is the one that has us most excited, even if it's early days for the technology.

