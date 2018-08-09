On this podcast, we talk about:

All Samsung Galaxy Note 9, all the time.



Watch the full show for a longer discussion of the phone, as well as the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Home and Bixby.

Now Playing: Watch this: We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher