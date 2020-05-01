Westworld wraps up its third season

HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

There are so many shows returning since we're in a new season. Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Guess what? Reno 911 is back on Monday, May 4. Where? Quibi. What's a Quibi? Don't worry, we've got a Quibi explainer. Can I write Quibi one more time? Quibi!

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What a world. A Westworld. Ha. Your browser does not support the audio element.

