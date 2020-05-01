CNET también está disponible en español.

Westworld wraps up its third season

Well, that was fast. Eight episodes and we're done.

Listen
- 01:05
screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-1-22-08-pm.png

Give everyone more episodes of Westworld or I shoot.

 HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

There are so many shows returning since we're in a new season. Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Guess what? Reno 911 is back on Monday, May 4. Where? Quibi. What's a Quibi? Don't worry, we've got a Quibi explainer. Can I write Quibi one more time? Quibi!

Read more: Wild theories and predictions for the Westworld season 3 finale

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What a world. A Westworld. Ha.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for May 2020
4:08

