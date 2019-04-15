Westworld will return in 2020, report claims

HBO

Westworld, everyone's favorite nightmare-inducing AI drama, will reportedly return in 2020. According to a THR piece, HBO provided its calendar of originals and the otherworldly drama is set to return next year. When reached for comment, however, HBO said it has "not confirmed scheduling for season 3" at this time.

With season three casting news continuing to come out, it doesn't seem wild to think that the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-led show could return next year. Aaron Paul (of Breaking Bad) will join the third season, and Lena Waithe confirmed this weekend that she was joining the show.

The first season of HBO's Westworld premiered in 2016 and is based on the 1973 movie of the same name. The HBO show stars Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth. Westworld season 2, named The Door, earned six Emmy nominations, including a win for Thandie Newton for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and two Best Actor nods (for Wright and Harris).

Westworld is also known for its viral ARG-style marketing for the series, including code-breaking games and hidden Easter eggs and clues in trailers, subreddits, social media and so many more places. (The marketing for season two even earned the series a Webby award nomination for best integrated campaign.)

The second season is now out on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, bringing the second season of the HBO show home along with special features exclusive to the physical release. Last season's interactive Alexa game that lets you be a host was nominated for multiple Webby awards this year.

