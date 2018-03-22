In a virtual treasure hunt across the web, HBO is continuing to tease the second season of "Westworld."

At 10 a.m. PT this morning, the official Westworld Twitter account began releasing cryptic messages from nearly every cast member. Once fans "decrypted" the tweets, they were treated to a first look at the new season 2 poster. But with exactly a month to go, is there a chance we'll see more Westworld later today? Like, say, a new trailer perhaps?

HBO

More importantly, hidden in the poster was a code that leads to this teaser video. But is that all there is today? Evan Rachel Wood's response to a fan on Twitter seems to hint we have many more surprises awaiting us from the team behind "Westworld."

Here's how the poster was unveiled from Twitter and Discover Westworld. We'll have more speculation (and honestly, just some pure hype posts) coming soon. In the meantime, be sure to subscribe to our limited edition Westworld newsletter for more info and all the fun.

TAKES:

The loops are branching onto a new path.https://t.co/3urHhgxc6j #Westworld — Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (@ingridbb_) March 22, 2018

And that's not all. Almost all the tweets said to go talk to Aeden on the Discover Westworld site, and the official Westworld account began replying to some of the cast.

If you head to the site and tell Aeden CONTROL TAKES CHAOS, you get the end of the sentence:

Screenshot by CNET

Flip the phrase, though, and the AI responds with "WELCOME TO THE NEW FRONTIER" and a link to this all-new poster for season 2, launching one month from today, on April 22.